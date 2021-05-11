Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading Down 2.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.65. 783,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,473,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUTMF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

