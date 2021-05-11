HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.60

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 15515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HUYA by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 3,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,383 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in HUYA by 67,766.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,740,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.