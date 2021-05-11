HYCON Reaches Market Cap of $3.49 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. HYCON has a market cap of $3.49 million and $1.74 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,360,824 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,360,823 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

