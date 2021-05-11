Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 1.8%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

