HyperCash Price Reaches $2.04 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003611 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $91.82 million and $51.25 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,811.79 or 1.00692805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $862.69 or 0.01529030 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.49 or 0.00741736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00390402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00237182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006120 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

