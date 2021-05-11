HyperExchange (HX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,654.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $17,654.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.14 or 0.00650741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00250097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.80 or 0.01145842 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032063 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

