i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.080 EPS.

IIIV traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 3,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.65 million, a PE ratio of -753.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

