IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.