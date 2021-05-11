IBEX (IBEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. IBEX has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.27 million and a P/E ratio of 28.31. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

