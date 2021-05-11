Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $61,314.64 on Top Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $7,466.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $61,314.64 or 1.06113366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

