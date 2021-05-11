ichi.farm Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00656149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00250888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.47 or 0.01161597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031921 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

