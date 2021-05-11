ICHI Market Capitalization Reaches $36.06 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $270,837.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00021960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00655285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00243507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.51 or 0.01193285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.00744036 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,540 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.