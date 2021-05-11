Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $282.89

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.89 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 289.90 ($3.79). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 150,263 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £708.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,405.00.

In other news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

