IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $532.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,988. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.61. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $280.53 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

