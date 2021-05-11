IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 474 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

