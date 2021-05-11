IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,017 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.