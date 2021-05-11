IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.