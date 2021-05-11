IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1,904.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

