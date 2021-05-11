IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 260.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,093,000. American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

