IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $154,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter.

MJ opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

