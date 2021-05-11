IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $797.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $880.80.
In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.