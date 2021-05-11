IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $797.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

