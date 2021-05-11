IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.