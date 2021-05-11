IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,008 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

