IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

VCIT opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

