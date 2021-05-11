IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,024 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.