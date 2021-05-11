IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,116 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 468,162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 59,342.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

