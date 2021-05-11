Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Shares Up 0.6%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. intends enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.