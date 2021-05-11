II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. II-VI has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

