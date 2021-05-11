Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman Sells 6,820 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $242.07.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
