Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average is $210.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

