IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of IMAX worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

IMAX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,487. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. Analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

