imbrex (REX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $166.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $202,053.63 and $166.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

