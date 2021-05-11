IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,680.00

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,656 ($21.64), with a volume of 618843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,664 ($21.74).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,420.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,265.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders purchased a total of 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,287 in the last 90 days.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

