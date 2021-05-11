Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,126 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,069 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunovant by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.