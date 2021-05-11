ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 951,221 shares.

The company has a market cap of £23.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

