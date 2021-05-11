Imperial Oil (IMO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 132,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,553. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

