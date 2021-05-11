Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. 35,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,695. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,726,206 shares of company stock worth $192,704,770 over the last ninety days.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

