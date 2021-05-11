Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.34 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Incent has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $355,538.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

