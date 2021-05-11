Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.05

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.05 and traded as high as $44.99. Independence shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 3,372 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.34 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHC. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Independence by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independence by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

