Indorse Token Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3,189.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

