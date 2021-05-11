Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 396.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Infinera by 23.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Infinera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

