Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,729.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $54.48 million and $5,729.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

