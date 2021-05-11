Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

