Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,134. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of 183.70 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.