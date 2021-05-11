Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $96.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.