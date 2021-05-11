Ingredion’s (INGR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

INGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

