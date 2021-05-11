Ink (INK) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $13,604.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

