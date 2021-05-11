Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 1,161 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.42. 121,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,686. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. CL King raised their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

