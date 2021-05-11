Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Brian Watt Sells 7,112 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Innospec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

