InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $6.76. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 30,849,130 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.